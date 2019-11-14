Donte DiVincenzo will start for the Milwaukee Bucks tonight against the Chicago Bulls.

The 6-foot-4 guard is stepping in for the injured Khris Middleton.

“Excited about getting Donte a chance and putting him out there with that group,” head coach Mike Budenholzer said while meeting with reporters pregame. “Letting him play with a lot of veterans. A lot of guys who have played together and won games. I think it’s a good group for him to mix in with.”

DiVincenzo is averaging nearly six points per game this season, with three rebounds and one assist. He is shooting 45 percent from three-point range.

“Donte, I think is unique in how he competes and how he does little things,” Budenholzer added. “He does get some pretty impressive rebounds himself and he’s great at getting back and getting hits and doing all of the little things that make you good defensively.”

After Wednesday’s practice Budenholzer pointed out how obviously Middleton would be missed statistically, averaging 18.5 points and six rebounds, but added that he’s successful with a lot of “under-the-radar” aspects of the game that don’t show up on a stat sheet.

Expect increased minutes for Sterling Brown as well. Budenholzer is high on his ability to contribute on both ends of the floor, especially the glass.

Sterling Brown leads all NBA wings in DREB% (22.2%) — Marques Johnson (@olskool888) November 14, 2019

Middleton will be out for 3-4 weeks with a left thigh contusion.

