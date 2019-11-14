Christian Yelich finishes second in MVP voting

Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers is the National League’s 2019 Most Valuable Player.

After recording 47 home runs and 115 RBI, Bellinger edged out 2018 recipient Christian Yelich.

A kneecap fracture cut the Milwaukee Brewers slugger season to just 130 games.

Via Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Yelich was still thankful for the support from voters.

“Some people still saw me worthy of garnering a first-place vote and having an MVP caliber season is pretty cool,” he said. “It’s not the ending you want for your season but it’s still an honor.”

The final tally was 362-317, according to the Baseball Writer’s Association of America.

Yelich finished with 10 first-place votes and 18 for second-place. Bellinger had 19 for first and 10 for second.

Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell finished second for the NL Manager of the Year Award this year as well.

Brewers’ 2019 catcher Yasmani Grandal received two 9th place votes, tallying four points.

While Yelich was available for comment, Haudricourt took note of some of Yelich’s other comments, including free agency and an injury update.

Yelich said "we'd love to have" Moustakas and Grandal back if it works out that way. He said he's confident the #Brewers will have team "we feel comfortable with" no matter how it plays out. — Tom (@Haudricourt) November 14, 2019

Yelich said he's building up strength in his quad and slowly progressing to running normal: "It looks like it'll be a full recovery before spring training. It should be back like it never happened." — Tom (@Haudricourt) November 14, 2019

Yelich said he has "the luxury of time" in recovering from knee injury. Said there is no reason to rush it. "So far, we haven't had any setbacks." — Tom (@Haudricourt) November 14, 2019

