Wisconsin set to sign five in Class of 2020

Wisconsin started to introduce its 2020 recruiting class Wednesday.

The class will eventually consist of five scholarship players that hail from three different states. It is currently ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten and No. 10 in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. Though that number figures to change before everything is said and done, it’s currently the highest-rated class in school history.

Four-star forward Ben Carlson is rated as the best commit in the class. The 6-foot-9, 215-pound, Carlson is the fourth-best player in the state of Minnesota and chose the Badgers over offers from Stanford, Xavier, Purdue and Minnesota.

The class also includes twin brothers — Jordan and Johnny Davis. The duo out of La Crosse committed on the same weekend in June.

Johnny Davis is the higher rated player of the two and was a priority for coach Greg Gard. The 6-foot-5 wing is ranked as the No. 1 player in the state and the No. 145 player in the country. He had 10 scholarship offers, including from Iowa, Marquette and Minnesota.

Listed at 6-foot-4, Jordan Davis chose the Badgers over offers from UW-Green Bay and UW-Milwaukee. Jordan is also a talented wide receiver and Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst had shown some interest in him last fall.

Center Steven Crowl (St. Paul, Minn.) is rated as the sixth-best player in Minnesota and the 170th-best player in the country. The 3-star recruit chose the Badgers over offers from Minnesota, Iowa, Colorado and others.

The first member of the class was point guard Lorne Bowman Jr. (Detroit, Mich.). He committed back in November of 2018. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Bowman chose Wisconsin over offers from Iowa, Nebraska, Toledo and Buffalo. He’s listed as the fifth-best player in Michigan and No. 157 in the country.

