Wisconsin 83, McNeese State 63: Last word

MADISON — Wisconsin overcame a slow start to rout McNeese State 83-63 Wednesday night at the Kohl Center.

Player of the Game: Brad Davison

The junior guard scored 14 of his game-high 24 points in the first half, including a short jumper right before the buzzer to give the Badgers a 3-point lead. He came back even stronger in the second, not missing any of the three shots he took, which helped Wisconsin pull away from he overmatched Cowboys. Davison’s point total was the third-highest of his career and the most since late December of last season.

The good: Walt McGrory

Yes, Walt McGrory. With sophomore Kobe King out with an injury, McGrory was the first guard off the bench for Wisconsin. The junior did not disappoint. With barely anyone else able to find the bottom of the net to start the night, McGrory hit three of his five shots, including a 3-pointer. Coming into the night, McGrory had scored 11 points in his first two seasons. He finished with 9 points in a career-high 24 minutes.

The not so good: Foul trouble

Junior Nate Reuvers spent much of the night in foul trouble and ended up playing just 20 minutes, including only seven in the second half. That forced junior Aleem Ford to play at the center position and he ended up in foul trouble too. With junior Micah Potter out, at least for now, seven more games, the Badgers don’t have the depth up front to deal with either guy not being on the floor for long stretches of time.

Stat of the Game: 7-for-8

That’s what Wisconsin shot from beyond the arc to open the second half. The seven makes were just four short of what the Badgers had made in the first five halves of the season combined.

Video of the Game:

Hot second half shooting leads to a 20-point win for @BadgerMBB. Highlights: pic.twitter.com/PXvoEz8uXK — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) November 14, 2019

What they said:

Coach Greg Gard on Walt McGrory:

“Walt McGrory has been catching our attention over the last few weeks. Regardless of Kobe King’s injury, I needed to find a way — and I talked to the staff about it and even talked to Walt about it — I got to try to find a way to get him on the floor because he’s earned that opportunity. He’s played really well on the scout team. He’s just solid (and) sound. Just like he played tonight. That’s how he’s been every day.”

In Case You Missed It:

— Sophomore Kobe King did not play after injuring his ankle in practice on Monday. Gard said King went through some pre-game tests but the medical staff determined he was not ready. The good news was that King was not seen wearing any kind of boot or brace.

— Gard said there was no update on the Micah Potter situation. They are still waiting to hear from the NCAA on when he’ll have a teleconference with the Legislative Relief Committee to state his case.

What’s next?

Wisconsin (2-1) will host Marquette (1-0) on Sunday at the Kohl Center.

