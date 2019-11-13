News Joe & Ebo Experience: Wednesday Wisdom Beau "Ebo" ThoresonNovember 13, 2019NewsAlabama, Craig Counsell, Houston Astros, milwaukee brewers, Minnesota Gophers, Wisconsin Badgers Share Tweet +1 Email Cheating in baseball (0:00) Baseball writers (10:39) Advertisement Badgers Hockey Insider Barry Richter (18:33) Gophers ticket (31:31) Buy or sell (41:37) Packers & college bowl names (49:39) Ali-Bama (58:26) http://madcitysportszone.com/podcast-player/29102/joe-ebo-experience-wednesday-wisdom.mp3 Related Comments comments