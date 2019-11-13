Budenholzer: Go play basketball

The Milwaukee Bucks cannot simply replace Khris Middleton.

Following a Wednesday afternoon practice, head coach Mike Budenholzer pointed out that Middleton does a lot of things defensively that are “underrated” and often “not appreciated by the general public.”

That being said, Milwaukee isn’t throwing a pity party, or expecting any upcoming opponent to take pity on them.

“It’s a big loss,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said regarding the absence of his running mate. “Great freakin’ player. Covers 20 points per game, all-star, so many things he brings to the team and to the table.

“Next man. Guys got to step up. Donte (DiVincenzo) has to step up. Sterling (Brown) has to step up. I think guys have been working hard all season and they’re ready to go. We have to play great basketball for the next 3-4 weeks until he gets back.”

Middleton was averaging 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game before going down with a left thigh contusion.

Different iterations of ‘next man up’ were thrown around Milwaukee’s practice facility. Although Budenholzer didn’t explicitly say who would slide into the starting role and be ‘next,’ the team is confident in their depth and will take advantage of different skill sets from different rotational players.

“I’ve been at this a long time. This is year 11. I’ve been playing basketball since I was two or three years old,” veteran Wesley Matthews said. “All these guys have been playing basketball their whole lives. We know how to play this game. Khris is a tremendous player who has been huge for us so far in this early season.

“It might not be one guy that steps up and averages 18. Maybe it is. Maybe it’s a different guy every single night. Maybe it’s everybody bumping their averages up six points, five points. It’s going to be the defensive side of the ball that limits them from good shots and making sure that we get good shots at the other end.”

Eric Bledsoe revealed that he did call to check in on how Middleton was doing.

“I told him he quit on us,” Bledsoe said laughing. “Just to mess with him a little bit. I’m just glad he’s doing alright though.

“Nobody can fill in for Khris and what he does, but all we can do is play our game. We can play our game, play within the system and everything else will take care of itself. Khris is a special player, he’s an all-star, nobody can do what he does on a nightly basis but we can play our game at the same time.”

Antetokounmpo doesn’t intend to change the way he plays on the floor, saying that he will remain aggressive whether or not he’s bringing the ball up the court or posting on the block. However, don’t be thrown off if you hear his voice a little more often.

“I got to be more vocal,” he said. “Losing a guy like Khris, he’s a leader of this team, I got to be more vocal. Guys got to hear my voice more and that’s what I am going to try to do.”

Milwaukee takes the floor Thursday night against the Chicago Bulls.

“We will miss him,” Budenholzer added. “We told him we’ll miss him. It’s our job to figure it out and keep playing. Trying to do well.

“Nobody needs to do anything different or special. They just need to go play basketball.”

