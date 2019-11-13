Antetokounmpo on Freak 1’s: I made sure everybody got a pair

You see it a lot in football.

Quarterbacks often gifting their offensive linemen with big ticket items around the holiday season, showing extra appreciation for keeping them standing upright all year.

Recently, Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith said he was buying the entire defense Rolex watches to celebrate hitting double-digits in the sack category.

On the hardwood, Giannis Antetokounmpo made sure every player in the Milwaukee Bucks locker room had a pair of Zoom Freak 1’s, his first signature sneaker as a Nike athlete.

“I made sure everybody got a pair,” he said following Wednesday’s practice. “If they put it on, that’s their decision. but I made sure that everybody got a pair.”

The Athletic’s Eric Nehm pointed out that Bucks’ guard Eric Bledsoe was practicing in the Freak 1’s for the first time.

“Got to show my man some support,” he said while wearing a red colorway of the shoe. “That’s my guy right there.”

This “support” coincidentally comes one day after Antetokounmpo got a delivery to his locker of countless boxes of Freak 1’s, individually branded with all of the major colleges and universities that will play in them this year.

One of those schools, the University of Kentucky. Oh, and where did Bledsoe go to college?

“The Kentucky Freaks, I can get those?” Bledsoe shouted across the practice court to Antetokounmpo before starting his media availability.

“Yeah, for sure, I got you,” was the response. Much to Bledsoe’s pleasure.

Of course, Antetokounmpo had to be asked about the sneaker delivery.

“I think that was pretty cool,” he said. “I didn’t know that guys, signature athletes of Nike, get each pair of the school and college. It’s cool.

“Bled wanted the Kentucky but they were too big for him. He’d have to wear like seven socks so he could fit in my shoe. I’ll get him some, what is he like size seven?

“I’m joking, what is he like size 13 or 14? I’ll get him a pair.”

When you look around the Bucks practice floor, a few other players, first-year teammate Kyle Korver for example, trainers and staff members were also wearing different colorways.

Here is the version Antetokounmpo wore at today’s practice. Insert countless fire emojis.

Watch any NBA game on any given night and you’ll see other players wearing the shoe as well, including former Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon.

“When I watch games on TV I see a lot of guys wearing the shoe, that’s pretty cool.”

