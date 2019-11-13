American Family Insurance Championship raised $2.4M for charity in 2019

The American Family Insurance Championship announced its tournament proceeds during a Wednesday ceremony and it was another record-setting year.

According to a press release, the tournament, hosted by Steve Stricker, raised $2.4 million for charitable organizations in the area — a 21-percent increase over 2018. Now in its fourth year, the total amount raised has hit $7.16 million.

“We continue to be humbled by the amazing support we’ve received for the American Family Insurance Championship,” Stricker and his wife, Nicki, said in the press release. “Volunteers, sponsors, the PGA TOUR and fans have quickly turned an idea into a community celebration that provides critical assistance to organizations that help those in need. We want to give a heartfelt thank you to everyone involved.”

Best day of the year for @amfamchamp and the @StrickerFNDN ! We’re able to give away a very big number. Thanks to all that help our dreams become reality! pic.twitter.com/oo4Bj8ayxe — Steve Stricker (@stevestricker) November 13, 2019

About half of the money raised will be given to the American Family Children’s Hospital in Madison. Officials say the rest of the approximately $1.2 million will be distributed between nearly 100 other mostly local charities.

“The golf and energy of tournament week is incredible, but it’s the meaningful long-lasting impact made through the money raised for charity that’s most important,” said Jack Salzwedel, American Family Insurance chair and CEO. “We are so grateful to host the American Family Insurance Championship, and to be part of an effort that helps our neighbors in need and makes our community special.”

$7.185 million total raised since 2016

280 @StrickerFNDN grants issued

$56 million economic impact

256,000 attendees from 32 states

4,500 volunteers from 15 states

680 sponsors YOU did this!🙏#AmFamChamp Grant Event recap: https://t.co/GUAIDbP93S pic.twitter.com/ucN7uUsxM7 — #AmFamChamp (@amfamchamp) November 13, 2019

The tournament is held at University Ridge and is part of the PGA TOUR Champions schedule. It drew more than 70,000 fans this past year and officials says the local economic impact of the event is around $15 million.

“In four short years, the American Family Insurance Championship has set a gold standard on PGA TOUR Champions, delivering an exciting tournament product for our players, partners and fans, while creating a tremendous community footprint,” said PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady in the press release. “Today’s amazing charity announcement is a direct result of the efforts put forth by American Family Insurance, Nicki and Steve Stricker, and we are excited to partner with an event that has had such a great impact on families and children in the region.”

The 2020 event will be held May 30-June 7, with the actual tournament taking place June 5-7.

