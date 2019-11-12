Wisconsin falls one spot in CFP rankings thanks to Minnesota

Wisconsin just beat a ranked opponent but still dropped in the second week of the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Badgers outlasted then-No. 18 Iowa 24-22 last Saturday. It was their second win against a ranked team this year, but coach Paul Chryst’s team fell one spot to No. 14 in this week’s rankings. That drop was the result of Minnesota jumping up nine spots to No. 8 after its win over then-No. 4 Penn State.

Wisconsin and the Gophers were two of six Big Ten teams to making the rankings. Ohio State led the way at No. 2, down one spot from last week. The Nittany Lions dropped five spots No. 9, while Michigan came in at No. 15 and Iowa was at No. 20.

Minnesota is 9-0 for the first time since 1904 and it owns a two-game lead on the Badgers in the Big Ten West. The Gophers will face the Hawkeyes on the road this Saturday, while Wisconsin travels to Nebraska.

Here are the full rankings:

Here’s the full #CFBPlayoff Top 25 rankings for games played through November 9. Is your team in? 👀 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/dHN2YbhBs2 — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 13, 2019

