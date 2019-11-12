Craig Counsell finishes second, again

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt won the 2019 National League Manager of the Year Award, announced Tuesday evening.

Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell finished in second place, just as he did in 2018.

Counsell lost out by just seven points and actually received three more first place votes than Shildt, 13-10. Shildt edged out Counsell in second place votes, however, 14-6.

The final tally was 95-88.

Per the Baseball Writers Association of America this is just the second time where the winning manager did not receive the most first-place votes. The only other occurrence was the American League race in 1995.

The Cardinals were the NL Central Division Champions. Milwaukee qualified for the playoffs as a Wild Card team, losing to the eventual World Series Champion Washington Nationals.

Finishing third was Brian Snitker of the Atlanta Braves. He is the manager who edged out Counsell for the honor in 2018.

Of course, the Brewers took a veiled shot at the results on Twitter.

CC is first in our hearts… and on more ballots for NL Manager of Year than anyone else. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/q6ftKDxPW2 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) November 13, 2019

The BBWA provided the full breakdown of votes.

