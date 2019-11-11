Report: Middleton to miss several weeks

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton is expected to miss several weeks, according to The Athletic.

Middleton sustained a left thigh contusion during the team’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday evening. He scored 10 points in 23 minutes up until that point.

Bucks All-Star forward Khris Middleton is expected to miss several weeks with a left leg injury, but no serious damage in the leg, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 11, 2019

For the season the 2019 All-Star was averaging 18.5 points and 2.9 assists per game.

Over the next 10 games, the Bucks play the 3-7 Chicago Bulls and 3-6 Chicago Bulls twice. They also face the below .500 Portland Trailblazers, Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers and Charlotte Hornets.

They only have two games against winning teams to close out the month of November, at the Indiana Pacers and hosting the Utah Jazz.

