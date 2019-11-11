Nate Reuvers earned Big Ten POTW honors

Nate Reuvers was honored Monday for his impressive start to the season.

The Wisconsin forward was named the Big Ten Player of the Week for his efforts in the first week of the season. Reuvers, a junior, averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds and 6.5 blocks per game as Wisconsin split its first two games.

It was the first time Reuvers had won any kind of honor, and he was the first Badgers player to win the award since Ethan Happ last December.

Reuvers had a career-high 22 points in the opener against St. Mary’s, and he followed that by coming up just one block short of a triple-double against Eastern Illinois. Instead, he had to settle for recording his second double-double and set a career-high with 14 rebounds, while tying his own school record for blocks with nine.

Wisconsin will host McNeese State on Wednesday before welcoming Marquette to the Kohl Center on Sunday.

