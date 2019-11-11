Badgers: Kobe King injured at practice, Micah Potter gets his hearing

Wisconsin got a bit of a scare at practice Monday night at the Kohl Center.

Sophomore Kobe King went down with a left leg injury during 5-on-5 work and needed some assistance to get off the court. He was taken to the locker room and did not return. A UW official said King was day-to-day and would listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game against McNeese State.

Advertisement

Coach Greg Gard was asked about King after practice and said he wasn’t sure what happened or the severity.

“Hopefully, he’ll be all right and roll in here tomorrow,” Gard said of King. “We’ll see.”

The injury is not believed to be serious.

King had a big night the last time out against Eastern Illinois. He scored a career-high 18 points and was aggressive in getting to the bucket. The guard shot 10 free throws and has 17 attempts through two games after getting there a total of 29 times last season.

Good news for Potter

Gard told reporters that Micah Potter had been granted a telephonic hearing with the NCAA Legislative Relief Committee. It will allow him to state his case as to why he should be eligible immediately and not forced to sit until the end of the first semester.

“We’re still trying to iron out when that’s going to be,” Gard said. “Hopefully, sooner rather than later, but we don’t know exactly right now.

“I would have hoped it had been yesterday or last month (or) like September.”

The #Badgers also learned that Micah Potter has been granted a telephone conference with the NCAA to state his case. pic.twitter.com/1EesmEzPfp — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) November 12, 2019

After not playing last fall at Ohio State, Potter transferred to Wisconsin in December. NCAA rules mandate that transfers must sit for a full year at their new school, though they allow for student-athletes to apply for waivers to play right away. Potter applied but was denied. His appeal of that was also denied.

Wisconsin and Potter’s lawyer submitted a request for reconsideration in early November and that was also denied. The telephonic hearing will be different in that Potter will be able to state his case directly to the seven member committee that will determine his eligibility.

The 6-foot-8 junior has missed the first two games of the season, and if nothing changes, he’ll miss eight more, including two Big Ten games in early December.

Trice feeling better

Guard D’Mitrik Trice took a shot to the forehead on Friday against Eastern Illnois that left him gushing blood. It turns out it took six stitches to close the wound.

D’Mitrik Trice got six stitches to close up the gash he got the other night. pic.twitter.com/qVCk8nOoK4 — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) November 12, 2019

Trice is hopeful there won’t be too big of a scar, but his teammates are already giving him nicknames, including Harry Potter and Scarface.

Related

Comments

comments