Packers 24, Panthers 16: 2-minute drill

GREEN BAY — Christian McCaffrey was stopped short of the goal line on the final play of the game to give Green Bay a 24-16 win over Carolina on Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

Game Balls

Advertisement

Offense: Aaron Jones

The Packers dynamic running back was fantastic once again on Sunday. He touched the ball just 13 times but scored three times and finished with 93 yards on the ground. The Panthers run defense was suspect, but even when they had multiple players around Jones, they failed to get him on the ground.

Defense: Preston Smith

One of Green Bay’s free agent additions, Smith spent much of the afternoon in the Carolina backfield. The outside linebacker finished with two sacks and four quarterback hits. He also was the one that was hanging on for dear life to keep McCaffrey out of the end zone on the final play of the game. Smith now has 10 sacks on the year.

Best tweets

This game >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> last week’s — Liz Gonzales (@TheLizGonzales) November 10, 2019

Aaron Rodgers and the @Packers snagging that W like pic.twitter.com/2cWw1k1dOj — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 11, 2019

Best video

In Case You Missed It

— Several skydivers parachuted into Lambeau Field during halftime. Not all stuck the landing

During halftime at Lambeau, a skydiver crashed into a wall while landing. He popped right up though and seemed to be ok! 👍 pic.twitter.com/8HNc1GwRHW — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 10, 2019

— Instead of kicking a field goal to go up 17-10 at the half, the Packers went for it at the 1-yard line. They did not get it.

alright so here we go the Packers are going for it on 4th down to try to get a tou-OH MY GOD!! (via @Panthers) pic.twitter.com/B3lOVbDXWS — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 10, 2019

— It snowed

Inside the Numbers

14 — That’s how many touchdown Aaron Jones has this year. It’s just five shy of the single-season touchdown record set by Jim Taylor in 1962.

7-0 — That’s the Packers record when causing a turnover. Green Bay had two on Sunday.

8-2 — That’s the Packers record. It’s their best 10-game start to a season since 2011

What’s Next

Green Bay ( ) will be on its bye next weekend. The Packers will return the following week at San Francisco.

Related

Comments

comments