Bucks bounce back, finish road trip 3-1

The Milwaukee Bucks wrap up a four-game road trip, all against Western Conference opponents, with a 3-1 record after beating the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday evening.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored at least 30 points in every game on the trip. Dating back to their last home game, he has surpassed 30 in five-straight games, one game away from tying the Bucks’ all-time record (6) set by Marques Johnson.

Eric Bledsoe was mostly brilliant on the trip as well, not only controlling the pace and dropping highlight reel worthy assists, but scored 20 or more points in each game.

10 games into the season, you have to feel pretty good about their 7-3 record. In two of the losses they led by 20-plus points and the other loss was on a buzzer beater in a game where they erased a 22-point deficit.

All-in-all, a solid start to a season with very high expectations.

Now, for an area of concern.

In the buzzer beating loss to the Utah Jazz, the game was tied and the Bucks had possession of the ball with 2.3 seconds left on the clock. Worst case scenario they were headed to overtime, right?

A Khris Middleton turnover (travel), followed by a blown defensive assignment led to an open look for the win.

Against Oklahoma City, Milwaukee turned it over when Bledsoe charged ahead and dribbled the ball off of his leg and out of bounds. That was followed with a five-second violation on the inbounds pass. Two mistakes that allowed OKC to tie the game at 114.

Brook Lopez made sure they didn’t have a repeat of Friday night, however.

Antetokounmpo has been vocal about the Bucks getting every team’s best shot on a nightly basis. No one is going to be surprised by their talent this season. If the team wants to repeat as 60-game winners, it’s going to be earned on a nightly basis.

That means team’s aren’t going to concede when they’re in a hole, or just dribble it out in the final seconds.

It’s fixable, but the Bucks need to vastly improve closing out games.

Tweet of the night (and possibly the year)

Apparently Antetokounmpo wasn’t pleased with the first-half performance…

https://twitter.com/GabeIkard/status/1193696181542629376

Injury report:

Kyle Korver missed Sunday’s game due to a head contusion suffered Friday against Utah.

Middleton exited early with left thigh contusion.

The team doesn’t play again until Thursday night in Milwaukee.

