(13) Wisconsin 24, (18) Iowa 22: 2-minute drill

MADISON | No. 13 Wisconsin bounced back from a pair of losses to beat No. 18 Iowa 24-22 on Saturday, the Badgers fourth-straight win over their long-time rivals.

Game Balls

Advertisement

Offense: Jonathan Taylor and offensive line

Can’t have one without the other this week. The Badgers’ All-American ran for a season-high 250 yards, including 134 in the fourth quarter. Facing an Iowa defense that was allowing just 88.7 yards per game coming in, Wisconsin finished with 300 on the day — the most the Hawkeyes have allowed in a game since at least 2000. Senior guard David Moorman said they could tell early on they were getting some movement and that it was going to be a good day.

But the group saved its best for last. Leading 24-22 with 3:12 left, the Badgers needed a few first downs to salt the game away. It was something they were unable to do three weeks earlier at Illinois in what turned into a loss. This time, though, they took care of business. Taylor picked up a pair of first downs, including a 43-yard run, and then fullback Mason Stokke got the game-clinching first.

Defense: Chris Orr and Eric Burrell

The defense was solid throughout, but it was stopping a 2-point conversion that earns these two the honor.

Iowa shocked the entire stadium with a 75-yard touchdown with just 3:12 left in the game. Somehow, the Badgers righted themselves in time to deal with an unexpected call on the 2-point conversion. Afterwards, multiple player said they were expecting a pass from quarterback Nate Stanley. Instead, the Wisconsin native went with the delayed draw. It certainly looked like 6-foot-4, 240-pound Stanley was going to power his way in, but Orr came flying up and met him at the goal line, stoning him cold. Burrell was second to arrive and delivered his own powerful shot to secure the stop.

Best tweets

Hope everyone is enjoying LSU/Bama and all those “points” or whatever you call them pic.twitter.com/tH96WYhQiK — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 9, 2019

STRIKE THE POSE 👀@BadgerFootball legend Ron Dayne is back in Madison. pic.twitter.com/pqXRITDZNN — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 9, 2019

Best video

Welcome home Gregory Slattery! Senior Airman, U.S. Air Force Thank you for your service. #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/pq9ugZABE2 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 10, 2019

Best quotes

LB Chris Orr details the 2-point conversion. “He ain’t squatting 600.” | Chris Orr pic.twitter.com/5DiVk56syV — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) November 10, 2019

In Case You Missed It

— Wisconsin honored the 1998 and 1999 Big Ten Championship teams during the game. 1999 Heisman Trophy winner Ron Dayne got a special mention between the first and second quarter.

— Defensive tackle Bryson Williams (leg) was injured in the first half and did not return.

— Former Badgers Troy Fumagalli, Leon Jacobs and Chikwe Obasih returned to Madison for the game.

Familiar faces back in Madison Welcome home, Leon Jacobs, Troy Fumagalli and Chikwe Obasih!#OnWisconsin || #Badgers pic.twitter.com/WQo8gZth3W — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) November 9, 2019

Inside the Numbers

250 — That’s how many yards Taylor had. It’s the most yards a Wisconsin back has ever had against Iowa and the most against the Hawkeyes by any player since at least 2000.

52 — That’s how long the pass from Jack Coan to Quintez Cephus went for in the third quarter. It was the longest pass play of the year for the Badgers. Cephus now had 32 catches for 504 yards — both career highs.

24 — That’s how many points Wisconsin scored. It’s the most Iowa has allowed this season. They were allowing just 10.1 points per game coming in — third-best in the country.

2 — That’s how many third downs Iowa converted on Saturday. The Hawkeyes are now 2-for-22 on third down against the Badgers in their last two games at Camp Randall Stadium.

What’s Next

Wisconsin (6-2, 3-2) will head to Lincoln to face Nebraska (4-5, 2-4) next Saturday.

Related

Comments

comments