News Joe & Ebo Experience: What a week Beau "Ebo" ThoresonNovember 8, 2019NewsAhman Green, Green Bay Packers, Greg Gard, Nate Reuvers, Ron Dayne, Wisconsin Badgers Eyes on the prize (0:00) Wisconsin consistency (9:06) Has the luck ran out? (17:30) So there's a chance (24:12) Ahman Green on Ricky Williams & Ron Dayne (31:38) Wisconsin Badgers Insider RJ Brachman (42:49) http://madcitysportszone.com/podcast-player/29019/joe-ebo-experience-what-a-week.mp3