Christian Yelich wins Silver Slugger award

The Milwaukee Brewers continue adding to their post-season trophy case.

Reigning National League MVP Christian Yelich won the Louisville Silver Slugger Award for the second consecutive year.

Second year in a row. Third overall. He’s going to need a separate bat rack. #SilverSlugger pic.twitter.com/HyBDDRAfIB — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) November 7, 2019

Although his season was cut short after a knee injury, Yelich was still a stat stuffing machine, scoring 100 runs to go along with 97 RBI of his own, 44 home runs and a .329 batting average.

Yelich along with Anthony Rendon (Washington Nationals) and Cody Bellinger (Los Angeles Dodgers) are finalists for the 2019 NL MVP Award that will be announced next Thursday.

Teammate Lorenzo Cain already won a Gold Glove award this year and manager Craig Counsell is a finalist for the Manager of the Year honor.

