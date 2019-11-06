Kawhi Leonard OUT vs. Bucks

Does the NBA have a serious problem on their hands?

Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard will not suit up against the Milwaukee Bucks during a nationally televised game on Wednesday night. The marquee matchup between last year’s NBA Finals MVP and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the league MVP, will have to wait until Dec. 6 in Milwaukee.

“Load management” is the reason for Leonard’s absence.

A ticket to get in the Staples Center door tonight is now as low as $12.

“Kawhi not playing, to me, is ridiculous at this point.” ESPN’s Doris Burke said on ESPN Radio with Golic and Wingo this morning.

“I don’t understand it. He is a great player. He is compelling to watch. If you watch any of his games he has been absolutely brilliant in the fourth quarter and won (the Clippers) a ton of games.

“The Clippers obviously have a responsibility to Kawhi and to winning and to long term. But the league also, I believe, is and should be concerned that their best players are not playing on nights when they’re on national television.”

Burke prefaced her comments by saying that the company she works (ESPN) for has a vested interest in star players taking the floor during televised games.

“I ‘m disappointed for the fans,” she added. “When this pinches the NBA, I do not know but to me the league has a problem.”

“Kawhi not playing is ridiculous at this point.” |@heydb on Kawhi Leonard sitting out his second nationally televised game this season due to “load management.” pic.twitter.com/d6EGlFAuDO — Golic and Wingo (@GolicAndWingo) November 6, 2019

