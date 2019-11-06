Eric Bledsoe forgets to inbound the ball

This was too funny not to post.
At this point in the game, Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe was playing really well too. 18 points and a handful of rebounds and assists. But, sometimes, you just get too excited and forget the situation.
That’s the only logical explanation for Bledsoe inbounding the ball to himself as if he’s playing pickup and someone on the opposing team just hit a lucky shot.
Check out the videos, read the comments at your own risk.
Eric Bledsoe NO WAY pic.twitter.com/Nb68PkYXvG
— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 7, 2019
Eric Bledsoe forgot you have to actually inbound the ball. pic.twitter.com/EAUvEDIBXe
— Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) November 7, 2019