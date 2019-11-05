Bucks trio displays recipe for winning

If the Milwaukee Bucks’ trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Eric Bledsoe and Khris Middleton can mirror the output they showcased against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night, this team is going to be hard to beat. No matter the opponent.

Thank you, Captain Obvious.

In just 27 minutes of play, Antetokounmpo dropped 34 points on 14-of-19 shooting.

He didn’t score his first bucket until 4 minutes and 32 seconds into the game. By the time he converted a strong drive to the rim, the reigning MVP already had three assists, all on shots 22 feet or further from the basket.

Antetokounmpo added 15 rebounds and finished with six assists for the game. His seventh straight double-double.

Looking at his shot chart, he only took five shots outside of the lane, hitting two from the top of the key. He missed all three of his three-point attempts and was 6-of-11 from the free throw line.

Middleton was able to convert on four of his seven three-point attempts, one of them assisted by Bledsoe, the other by Antetokounmpo.

With an added emphasis on ball movement, and his teammates ability to hit shots, Antetokounmpo should near a triple-double every time he is on the floor. General manager Jon Horst has surrounded him with a deep bench, all of whom can really ‘let it fly.’

This is going to put defenses in a compromising position. If Antetokounmpo has the ball in the lane, can you really let someone guard him without weak side help? Then when the help arrives, he has shown that he’s a willing passer and has faith in his teammates to get the job done.

Kyle Korver from the corner. Middleton shooting from the free-throw line extended. Brook Lopez trailing from the top-of-the-key. This team is going to continually cause matchup frustrations because just when you think you have them beat on a possession, a seven-footer drills one from 30-feet.

That’s where Eric Bledsoe, the court general, will come into play. The NBA’s game has transformed in the past decade. A point guard with his skill set isn’t as appreciated as it was 15 years ago. But it should be.

He is one of the stronger point guards in the league. When he puts his head down and bullies his way to the rim, not settling for jump contested shots, defenses will collapse, leaving him to make a play at the bucket or dishing it off to an open teammate.

Against Minnesota, Bledsoe also only took five shots outside of the lane, hitting two. Most of his damage was done in the land of the giants. He hit eight shots and was 5-of-6 from the line.

Check out this play where the Bucks have a 2-on-3 fast break and Bledsoe wisely baits the defense into thinking he’s going to Antetokounmpo. Then, a perfectly executed behind-the-back pass to Middleton for an easy layup.

Middleton signed his contract last summer. Bledsoe did so during the regular season. Antetokounmpo has a super-max offer coming his way this off-season.

Seven games in, it’s clear this team isn’t built to focus on stat-padding or selfish play. As they’ll all repeatedly say, they just want to win.

