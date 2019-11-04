The Camp: Nov. 4, 2019

On this week’s episode of The Camp, Zach Heilprin and Jesse Temple tell stories and reminisce on the 20th anniversary of Ron Dayne’s record-breaking season, discuss the NCAA not counting Dayne’s bowl stats to his career rushing totals and chat with Iowa beat writer Scott Dochterman.

3:08 — Dayne called his shot about breaking the record right after the 1998 season

13:27 — It wasn’t just the yards for Dayne. They had a lot of team success, too.

14:56 — Dayne knew he’d won the Heisman Trophy before they even announced it

16:20 — The NCAA needs to count bowl stats

22:31 — Interview with Scott Dochterman

44:26 — Sold or not sold

