Report: Brewers trade Chase Anderson to Blue Jays

The Milwaukee Brewers have reportedly traded pitcher Chase Anderson to the Toronto Blue Jays, MLB Insider Robert Murray reports.

Sources: #BlueJays acquiring Chase Anderson from the #Brewers. Advertisement — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) November 4, 2019

Anderson, a right hander, had an 8-4 record in 2019 and posted a 4.21 earned run average.

Murray followed up his report by adding that the team was considering not picking up his option for 2020.

The team option next season would have paid out $8.5 million.

Blue Jays’ reporter Scott Mitchell says that the Brewers will receive Chad Spanberger a 24-year old first baseman in return.

#BlueJays are sending 1B Chad Spanberger, who was acquired in the Seunghwan Oh trade, to the Brewers.

Spanberger, 24, struggled in Double-A in 2019. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) November 4, 2019

Related

Comments

comments