History Lesson: Bucks trade Marbury to Wolves

The Milwaukee Bucks travel to Minnesota to play the surprising 4-1 Timberwolves tonight. The Wolves will be without superstar Karl Anthony-Towns as he serves the second of his two game suspension for fighting Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid.

Although it’s just a five-hour drive on 94 that separate these two franchises, they only meet twice per year. That doesn’t mean they don’t have immense history, though.

Today we look back at one of the most impactful interactions between the two, a draft day trade that would come full circle and fuel Milwaukee’s 2001 Eastern Conference Finals run.

The 1996 NBA Draft Class is considered one of the best of all-time.

A common debate in NBA nerd circles is whether that class was actually better than the 1984 class that included Akeem Olajuwon, Charles Barkley, John Stockton and Michael Jordan.

Allen Iverson, Kobe Bryant and Steve Nash all won league MVP awards and a handful of others were all-stars at least once in their career.

One 1996 draft night trade however changed the course of two franchises over the next decade.

With the fourth overall pick, the Bucks announced Marbury, a freshman point guard from Georgia Tech, as their selection. Minutes later, with the fifth pick, Minnesota wrote Ray Allen, a junior from the University of Connecticut, on their draft card.

Later that night, Allen, along with a future first-round pick, was dealt to Milwaukee in exchange for Marbury.

The Timberwolves were content. Minnesota now had a promising point guard to pair with young star Kevin Garnett. The pick-and-roll action with those two was going to be electric. Defensively they thought to be a juggernaut combo as well.

The Bucks had a talented and versatile rookie, plus future assets, to start building a competitive team. A seemingly win-win for both parties.

As a rookie, Marbury averaged nearly 16 points and eight assists. He and Garnett led the team to the playoffs in two-straight seasons before trade demands and rumors would eventually cut his stint short.

Meanwhile, Allen scored 13 points and grabbed four rebounds per game during his rookie year, playing in all 82 regular season games.

Minnesota eventually traded Marbury to New Jersey in 1999. Ironically enough it was part of a three-team deal that involved the Bucks.

Marbury was on his way to the Nets. Milwaukee sent Terrell Brandon to Minnesota and in return the Bucks received point guard Sam Cassell from New Jersey.

Allen was already pacing to be an NBA star. The team had Glenn Robinson who they drafted with the first overall pick in 1994. Now they had their point guard to facilitate everything.

Milwaukee’s big three era was born.

Although there was no story book ending for Allen’s career in Milwaukee, the trio did reach the Eastern Conference Finals in 2001, losing in game seven to a 76ers team that was led by Iverson.

Over the course of seven years in Milwaukee, Allen averaged nearly 19 points per game, shot 40 percent from three and 89 percent from the free throw line.

They may not have won a championship, but the draft night trade to acquire Allen and subsequently build around him, appeared to be a step in the right direction for the franchise.

Full Circle: Milwaukee eventually traded Cassell to Minnesota, of course. There he would form a relationship with Garnett. Five years later, after a series of signings, trades and a buyout, Garnett, Allen and Cassell wound up on the same roster and won a championship together.

For the Boston Celtics.

