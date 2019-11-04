Brewers decline club option on Eric Thames

If Eric Thames is back with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2020, he’ll be playing for less than $7.5 million.

The team announced on Monday that they’ve declined his option for next season, officially making him a free agent.

MLB Insider Robert Murray says that the team may be interested in bringing him back at a lower rate, however.

This news comes on the same day that the team traded right-handed pitcher Chase Anderson to the Toronto Blue Jays for first-baseman Chad Spanberger.

General manager David Stearns spoke to reporters following the announcement and confirmed that bringing back Thames is considered an option, but the team is considering all options at first-base for next season, including Travis Shaw and Ryan Braun.

Stearns specifically added that moving Keston Hiura to first was not an option.

