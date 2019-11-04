Brewers decline club option on Eric Thames

If Eric Thames is back with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2020, he’ll be playing for less than $7.5 million.

The team announced on Monday that they’ve declined his option for next season, officially making him a free agent.

The #Brewers have exercised the 2020 club option on C Manny Piña and declined the 2020 club option on 1B Eric Thames, who becomes a free agent. RHP Corey Knebel and RHP Bobby Wahl have been reinstated from the 60-day injured list. pic.twitter.com/AbrICLLbol — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) November 4, 2019

MLB Insider Robert Murray says that the team may be interested in bringing him back at a lower rate, however.

Brewers did not pick up Eric Thames’ $7.5 million club option. Look for them to try to bring Thames back at lower price, although he is expected to garner strong interest from teams overseas. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) November 4, 2019

This news comes on the same day that the team traded right-handed pitcher Chase Anderson to the Toronto Blue Jays for first-baseman Chad Spanberger.

General manager David Stearns spoke to reporters following the announcement and confirmed that bringing back Thames is considered an option, but the team is considering all options at first-base for next season, including Travis Shaw and Ryan Braun.

Stearns specifically added that moving Keston Hiura to first was not an option.

Stearns said moving Keston Hiura to 1B "is not a consideration." — Tom (@Haudricourt) November 4, 2019

