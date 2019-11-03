Packers winning streak over with 26-11 setback in LA

The Green Bay Packers saw their four-game winning streak come to a sudden halt Sunday in an ugly 26-11 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Playing on the road but in a stadium filled with their own fans, the Packers were dominated from almost whistle to whistle.

The defense gave up 442 yards of offense to a team with a new offensive coordinator and were on the field for a season-high 35 minutes and 31 seconds. The Chargers rushed for 159 yards after having 142 yards in their last four games combined. That included a season-best 80 yards and two touchdowns for former Wisconsin star Melvin Gordon.

But as bad as they were on defense, the offense was even worse. Green Bay managed just 184 yards against a stout Los Angeles defense and couldn’t get out of its own way. In the first half, the offense was called for five penalties, four of them mental errors.

The penalties led to an abandoning of the run game. The Packers ran it just 11 times, tied for the fewest in a single-game in at least the last 16 years. After throwing for nearly 800 yards the last two weeks, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the passing game regressed. He threw for just 161 yards and one touchdown. Seven of his 23 completions went to Davante Adams, who returned after missing the last month. Adams was only able to turn that into 41 yards. That was in large part due to the Chargers ability to pressure Rodgers with just four guys, allowing the other seven defenders to focus on coverage.

Green Bay fell to 7-2 on the year, though the Packers maintained their 1-game lead in the NFC North as the rest of the division also lost on Sunday.

The Packers will now head home to face Carolina on Sunday.

