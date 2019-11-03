Lorenzo Cain wins first career Gold Glove

Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain finally wins his first career gold glove award, a recognition many fans and players alike thought was well overdue.

Cain was a pitcher’s best friend last season, racking up 20 defensive runs saved and a highlight reel worth of ‘NOT TODAY’ home run robbery type catches.

It was a true mystery how Cain made it this long without winning the award before, but, after a long road, he’s just glad to have one under his belt.

Gold glove t-shirt, bobbleheads and other memorabilia coming soon the the Brewers’ team store?

