Lorenzo Cain wins first career Gold Glove

Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain finally wins his first career gold glove award, a recognition many fans and players alike thought was well overdue.

Cain was a pitcher’s best friend last season, racking up 20 defensive runs saved and a highlight reel worth of ‘NOT TODAY’ home run robbery type catches.

Over and over and over again, LoCain removed any doubt about who should win the @RawlingsSports Gold Glove for CF in the NL. #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/CnkO8Vdi8X — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) November 4, 2019

It was a true mystery how Cain made it this long without winning the award before, but, after a long road, he’s just glad to have one under his belt.

Lorenzo Cain said #Brewers fans can stand down: “I heard if I didn’t win it this year, they were going to start a riot. We definitely didn’t want that. I appreciate the love they’ve shown me. They’ve supported me throughout this whole process". — Tom (@Haudricourt) November 4, 2019

Gold glove t-shirt, bobbleheads and other memorabilia coming soon the the Brewers’ team store?

