Antetokounmpo: I play for other people

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the NBA’s reigning Most Valuable Player.

Last season he led the Milwaukee Bucks to the Eastern Conference Finals, meaning his season didn’t end until May 25. Half of the league’s players set out for vacation in mid-April.

Since then the 24-year old superstar launched his first Nike signature shoe, represented Greece in the FIBA World Cup and announced pending fatherhood.

He should be mentally and physically exhausted.

Twice in the past week Antetokounmpo has shown the opposite of fatigue. Proving that he doesn’t take the fame and fortune for granted. Going above and beyond to make a positive impact and lasting impression on the fans who adore him.

First, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel captured video of Antetokounmpo taking time to sign autographs for fans waiting to meet him in Orlando. Nothing out of the ordinary, however, this interaction came just after he told the Bucks’ Zora Stephenson that the team needed to “get the heck out of here” because they had a game in Milwaukee the very next night.

In case you didn’t know, the chartered team flight won’t take off unless the MVP is onboard.

Less than 24 hours later, a pre-game courtside meeting with Deyon, who was attending the game on behalf of Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.

After a signing a few autographs and taking family photos, Antetokounmpo didn’t mince words when he told him “We’re gonna win the game for you.”

“When I play I play for other people,” Antetokounmpo told reporters after beating the Toronto Raptors on the second leg of a back-to-back. “(Deyon) was one of them. Thank God we got the win. He was happy, I was happy and coach (Mike Budenholzer) was happy too.”

The team is now 4-2 and play games every other day this week, starting with a Monday night tip in Minnesota against the surprising 4-1 Timberwolves.

“Before the game starts, I’m like ‘we’re going to win,’ Antetokounmpo added. “I’m not going to say that we’re going to lose. There’s times where I say ‘I hope we win’ or ‘I hope we do the right things to win’ but that’s the mindset that I have and the team has.”

