Packers activate TE Jace Sternberger from IR

Green Bay is getting back one member of its rookie class.

The Packers announced Saturday they had activated tight end Jace Sternberger off of injured reserve. Sternberger had been practicing for the last few weeks and Green Bay had until Tuesday to activate him.

A third-round pick in April’s NFL Draft, Sternberger first year in Green Bay got put on hold thanks to an ankle injury against Kansas City in the final preseason game.

Sternberger burst onto the scene last year with Texas A&M. He finished first in the country in touchdowns by a tight end (10) and had the second-most receiving yards (832) of anyone at the position.

Despite all the missed time, coach Matt LaFleur said Friday they’d feel confident playing Sternberger against the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday.

