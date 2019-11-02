Budenholzer’s advice to Giannis: Just shoot them

Five games in and Giannis Antetokounmpo is shooting just 59 percent from the free throw line.

The lowest percentage-wise he has ever finished a season was his rookie year, connecting on just 68.3 percent of shots from the charity stripe (138-of-202). A very small sample size compared to his expected regular season attempts after 82 games.

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer was asked about the superstar’s early struggles from the line.

“He is probably the hardest of anybody on himself,” Budenholzer said. “I think that he very much wants to be good there and improve. If anything maybe he just needs to go out there and just shoot them and learn from the good the bad, whatever happens. He’s such a hard worker, he puts in so much time. He’s going to be really good from the free throw line, he’s going to be really good everywhere.

“He is so focused and wants to improve in everything he does.”

Antetokounmpo has connected on just 29 of his 49 tries from the line. Last year he attempted 686 free throws, so there’s still plenty of time for improvement.

