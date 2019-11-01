Packers to list Davante Adams as questionable this week

Despite video showing him leaping over a member of the coaching staff during practice, the Packers have officially listed wide receiver Davante Adams as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

“I think everybody will know about 90 minutes before kickoff,” coach Matt LaFleur said Friday with a smile. “In all seriousness, he has made progress. Again, we’re going to take it day-to-day with him, so we’ll see.”

Adams has missed the last four games with a toe injury. If he does play, LaFleur says they won’t put too much on him in his first game back in more than a month.

“Certainly, we’re always mindful of a guy that’s been out for a while when you bring them back in terms of you just don’t want to overload them,” LaFleur said. “But, typically, those discussions take place during the game in terms of how (they’re) feeling. You kind of work it out from there.”

Davante Adams leapfrogging grown men has to be a good sign, right? #Packers pic.twitter.com/USrU6l3rvM — John Doran (@JohnDoranTV) November 1, 2019

The video of Adams jumping over the assistant went viral on Twitter. It gave everyone the impression that Adams is feeling like himself again after what has been a tough month for the team’s No. 1 wide receiver.

“When you’re actually taking reps in practice it probably gave him a little bit more juice,” LaFleur said. “When you have something that’s taken away from you, you might appreciate it a little bit more when you are out there.”

Friday marked the second straight day that all 52 players on the Packers roster practiced at least on a limited basis.

