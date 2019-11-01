Packers LB Za’Darius Smith cited for speeding, having marijuana in his car

Green Bay’s defensive leader on the field is dealing with law enforcement off of it.

As first reported by PackersNews.com, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith was cited in Racine County in September for speeding and possession of marijuana or synthetic marijuana. Both citations are non-criminal.

Records show Smith was pulled over Sept. 29 for going 21 miles per hour over the speed limit. According to PackersNews.com, teammates Rashan Gary and Kingsley Keke were in the car with him. When a deputy approached the car, he smelled marijuana in the vehicle. All three men were handcuffed and interviewed separately.

Smith admitted to smoking marijuana at an apartment in Chicago before they left to return to Green Bay. Though no marijuana was found on the players, deputies eventually found three blunts in a bag in the back of the vehicle. Smith told authorities they were his. After issuing the two citations to Smith, the trio were allowed to leave.

Smith’s court date is set for Nov. 7, though he is not required to appear.

The team told PackersNews.com that they are aware of the situation but would not comment further as it remains a legal matter.

Smith could face discipline under the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

Green Bay is off to a 7-1 start, its best since 2011. Smith has played a major role in his first year with the Packers, leading the team with eight sacks and serving as the permanent defensive captain.

