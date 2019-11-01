Bucks vs. Orlando: Betting lines

Courtesy of The Action Network, here are a look at a few of the betting lines for Milwaukee’s game in Orlando tonight.

News of note: Kyle Korver is OUT tonight (rest). Michael Carter-Williams and Mo Bamba are both listed as OUT for the Magic.

The Bucks are -4.5 and the over/under for total points is set at 215. Milwaukee is -185 on the money line.

According to The Action Network, a whopping 79 percent of bets are taking Milwaukee.

This would be a good time to remind everyone that these lines and wagers are for entertainment purposes only as sports gambling is still illegal in the state of Wisconsin.

Now that that’s out of the way…

Individual prop bets

Giannis Antetokounmpo (all numbers listed are the total over/under)

Points: 26.5

Assists: 6

Rebounds:12

Three-point shots made: 1.5

Eric Bledsoe

Points: 13.5

Assists: 4.5

Rebounds: 4

Khris Middleton

Points: 17

Assists: 3.5

Rebounds: 6

Wesley Matthews

Points: 9.5

ESPN’s matchup predictor gives the Bucks a 57 percent chance at victory.

