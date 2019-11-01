Better late than never: NBA award predictions

The 2019-20 NBA season is already more than a week old.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 2-2, shooting a ton of threes and led by near 20 points in each of their losses. First, the Miami Heat, at home, without Jimmy Butler clawed their way back in. Then on the road in Boston, head coach Brad Stevens drew up a stifling defensive scheme.

Advertisement

Not an ideal start, obviously. But, not the end of the world either. No matter how talented they are, this team isn’t going to win every game by double-digits. Remember, there are 78 regular season games left.

Since I am joining the Bucks beat a little late in the game, I’ve had some time to analyze a handful of games for other teams, which means these NBA season predictions will appear that much worse when we look back in Spring of 2020 and they’re completely wrong.

Let’s take a shot anyways. Dribble and shoot, hope for the best.

Executive of the Year

Lawrence Frank has an excellent staff working alongside him in Los Angeles. Between consultant Jerry West and general manager Michael Winger, the Clippers’ President of Basketball Operations assembled, and kept together, an all-star cast on and off the floor.

This prediction isn’t even close to jumping out on a limb, Frank helped entice NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard to sign with the Clippers and manufactured a trade for Paul George. When George returns from injury, if this team plays to their potential and is as good as advertised, Frank should be a lock.

Don’t be surprised if the New Orleans Pelicans make the playoffs, even as the eighth seed, when general manager David Griffin garners a few votes.

Coach of the Year

There’s a good chance the Clippers finish with the best record in the league this year. Depending on how many games Leonard and George miss due to load management, of course. Doc Rivers will naturally earn a ton of Coach of the Year votes for that. So the prediction leans towards Rivers. However, there are some other coaches to consider. Kyrie Irving and Al Horford both left Boston and Stevens is still leading the way there. Brett Brown and the Philadelphia 76ers should be a top-3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Don’t be surprised if Erik Spoelstra has the Miami Heat on the heels of conference favorites Milwaukee and Philadelphia.

Most Improved Player of the Year

Bucks’ fans skip ahead to the next prediction. Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet averaged just 11 points per game last season, but hit a stride during some clutch moments of the Eastern Conference Finals and earned an NBA Finals MVP vote from Hubie Brown. This season he’s already averaging 10 more minutes per game, and 17 points. The Raptors will need him to be an efficient scorer and thus far he looks up to the task. TNT analyst Chris Webber said on the opening night broadcast that the Toronto guards (VanVleet and Kyle Lowry) might be small in stature, but they certainly play like giants.

Don’t be surprised if a fresh start with the Phoenix Suns for Frank Kaminsky revitalizes his confidence. Kaminsky already hit double-digit scoring in three games this season, including a 19-point 11-rebound double-double against the Denver Nuggets. With Deandre Ayton suspended for 25 games, Kaminsky could earn himself consistent playing time and the opportunity to show off his versatility and effectiveness.

Sixth Man of the Year

When a team decides to sign Jamal Crawford we can discuss how he’ll make a run at winning this award. Until then the award goes to Lou Williams.

Don’t be surprised if Spencer Dinwiddie of the Brooklyn Nets continues to make some noise this season. He will see a smaller point guard role with the addition of Irving, but he’s already averaging 17.5 points per game in just 25 minutes of action.

Defensive Player of the Year

This one is very complicated. The NBA really needs to consider dividing this in to two awards. One given to the best defensive player above 6-foot-5, the other is reserved for those who don’t exceed 6-foot-4 on the measuring tape. For example, Patrick Beverly will deserve a few Defensive Player of the Year votes this season. There is no point guard that he fears, and no one in the league that he won’t purposely try to agitate. The last “short guy” to win the award was Gary Payton in 1996. Hence why Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert will probably three-peat with this trophy. He’ll cause countless opponents to change their shots in the lane, altering multiple per game. We can record blocks, but we can’t really quantify forcing someone into an uncomfortable or out of rhythm attempt because of defensive prowess and length.

Taking the easy way out on this prediction and saying Gobert and Beverly will both deserve votes.

Don’t be surprised if Giannis Antetokounmpo ends up with decent odds to win this award. We’ll have a lot more on that throughout the season, tracking him on both ends of the floor.

Rookie of the Year

Zion Williamson. Zion Williamson. Zion Williamson. Despite being out the first few weeks of the season, it’s undoubtedly his award to lose. Not since LeBron James in 2003 has the world had higher expectations for a rookie phenom. But, he is hurt right now and a knee injury for a 19-year old who like to play above the rim is nothing to toy around with. The name of the game for the Pelicans is “proceed with caution.” For this prediction we’ll take Williamson out of the equation and award Milwaukee product Tyler Herro as the 2020 Rookie of the Year. Not bad for someone just a season removed from playing at Whitnall High School. The sharpshooter has the ability to get hot in a hurry, scored 29 already this year, and playing for Spoelstra and Pat Riley in Miami is the perfect situation for any young player to really learn how to be a professional. Plus the world needs more ‘Tyler Tuesday’ content.

Don’t be surprised when voters point out that Michael Porter Jr. is technically a rookie. Right?

Most Valuable Player

Oh, let the debate begin. The Houston Rockets have James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Antetokounmpo is everything to Milwaukee. Anthony Davis is teamed up with LeBron James and already has a 40-point 20-rebound game on his resume this season. Didn’t even mention Leonard yet either. Defining “valuable” is about as complicated as can be for any sports award, but especially in the NBA. Harden feels snubbed from last season. He has been very vocal about that, although a handful of voters may not enjoy his specific brand of basketball, a few more 59 point performances and it’ll be hard to deny him two years in a row.

This year’s vote could end up being the closest in league history.

Don’t be surprised when you have to trust the (MVP voting) process? The Philadelphia 76ers have Ben Simmons and Al Horford, but they’re really going to go as far as Joel Embiid can take them. If he can stay healthy, and play enough games, he has just as good of a chance as any of the other superstars listed. He just needs to stop getting suspended for fighting first.

Related

Comments

comments