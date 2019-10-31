Zone Madison adds Milwaukee reporter

“Milwaukee was a nice place but the team sucked.”

Stephen Jackson once ended a national radio interview question about his time playing for the Bucks with that quote.

I transcribed the entire response. Everything from the part about not liking then head coach Scott Skiles, naming other players who didn’t want to be there, even the line about shooting a music video in his condo on the water.

Seconds later, @DaTrillStak5 blocked me, @TonyCartagena, on Twitter.

The tables have turned since Jackson’s days in Milwaukee. The Bucks are no longer viewed as a franchise where players can finesse a few final years, and checks, out of their careers. Playing alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe is a destination for legitimate championship contention.

At the start of the 2019-20 season, the Bucks were the odds on Vegas favorite to win the Central Division and Eastern Conference Championships. Most sports books offer Milwaukee the second best odds to hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy in June.

At nine years old my favorite player in the league was Allen Iverson. Wore my hair like him and everything. But, I was devastated | and admittedly cried | when he and the Philadelphia 76ers beat my hometown Bucks in Game 7 of the 2001 Eastern Conference Finals.

After that loss, it took the franchise 18 full seasons to win another playoff series.

Typing the words “championship contention” or “odds on favorite” in regards to the Bucks seems surreal.

But I better get used to those phrases.

The opportunity to chronicle and cover this edition of the Bucks is incredible and I need to sincerely thank The Zone Madison and the Wisconsin Sports Zone Radio Network for offering it.

As of today, I feel blessed to bring you | the loyal fans who have stood by this team for years — inside the locker room and practice facility on a daily basis. Telling the stories of this team’s redemption tour in an honest, accurate, creative, and very entertaining way.

Here’s what you can expect…

Articles: Yes, there will be daily reports, news and injury updates. But, there are so many more stories to tell inside of an NBA locker room than just what happens on the floor. I cannot wait to write both. A little bit of background on myself, I covered the Cleveland Cavaliers for two years for ESPN Cleveland. LeBron James’ first two-years back in the land after winning two titles with the Miami Heat. Everything surrounding that team was a circus. Post game availability for James was often 10 people deep circling his locker. I grew accustomed to analyzing what happened in the game, and everything surrounding the business, the philanthropy, the sneakers. Literally everything. You’d be shocked to learn how much some celebrities paid to sit courtside to see James play. Covering the reigning MVP, I expect a lot of the same.

Podcast: Coming soon, ‘The Good (Sports) Land Podcast’ dedicated to telling the story of what makes Milwaukee an incredible sports city. I’m from the South Side of Milwaukee, born and raised, and I love this city more than most. This podcast is going to focus on the games, but also the fan-hood and people that help put 414 on the map.

In Milwaukee, we take care of our own. So when an Antetokounmpo mural is painted on the side of a building, we are going to interview and promote that talented artist. When a Milwaukee kid makes it to the NBA, whether he plays for the Bucks or not, we are going to sit down with the coaches, parents and mentors that helped him achieve those dreams. These incredible people are Milwaukee natives, and this podcast is going to showcase and tell those stories too. For Milwaukee, by Milwaukee.

Stay tuned for details on a launch, guests and more.

The Most Important Stuff: Dreams are a crazy thing. Everyone has dreams and goals. Unfortunately not everyone has the support staff surrounding them that I am so incredibly lucky to have. It’s literally like winning the lottery.

This opportunity wouldn’t even be considered a wild dream without the love and undying support of Zoë, mi Madre, my sister and her beautiful family (G, E and RJ), Tom, and the crazy cast of aunts, uncles and cousins. John, Ryan, and my mentors like Jason Wilde, Mark Tauscher, Brian Windhorst and Zach Heilprin. None of this is possible without every single one of you.

Yes, we are a week into the season. But there is still a lot of basketball to play.

It’s time to light it up, Milwaukee. Light it up. Light it up.

Gracias.

