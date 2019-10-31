Packers HOF to induct Charles Woodson and Al Harris

The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame will induct one of the best cornerback tandems in team history next April.

It was announced Thursday morning that former Packers Charles Woodson and Al Harris would make up the Class of 2020 and be enshrined at the 50th Hall of Fame Induction Banquet.

Woodson will go down as the second-best free agent acquisition in team history, trailing only Reggie White. Some thought the former Heisman Trophy winner’s career was over when Oakland did not resign him after the 2005 season. Only the Packers and Tampa Bay pursued him prior to the 2006 season. Green Bay won that race, and though things got off to a rocky start, he eventually settled in and became the leader of the defense. His efforts earned him 2009 NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors, and he played a major role in the Packers title run in 2010.

The Michigan star always told it like it was, and he delivered a line after the NFC Championship Game in Chicago that will live in Packers lore for all time.

Harris came to Green Bay in 2003 in a trade with Philadelphia. He’d go on to start every game the next five years and then 22 games over his final two years with the team. He earned Pro Bowl honors twice, but is likely to be remembered most for his heroics in the 2003 playoffs against Seattle.

After Seahawks’ quarterback Matt Hasselbeck famously said, “we want the ball and we’re going to score,” at the beginning of overtime, Harris proved him wrong. He stepped in front of a Hasselbeck pass and returned it for the game-winning touchdown.

The enshrinement banquet will be held April 8.

