Jets’ Le’Veon Bell says Packers were among teams showing interest in trading for him

The NFL trading deadline came and went earlier this week without the Green Bay Packers making any moves. But that doesn’t mean the team wasn’t searching.

According to New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell, the Packers were among several teams showing interest in acquiring him.

“There was a lot of trade speculations and rumors about me getting traded from the Jets to other teams,” Bell said this week on the Uninterrupted’s 17 Weeks podcast. “And they were actually true.

“I found out from my agent (that) he had talked to the Jets and things like that. But there were teams like Houston, the Packers, the Kansas City Chiefs, and surprisingly the Steelers, were all in the mix of trying to trade for me.”

Packers’ general manager Brian Gutekunst has said on multiple occasions that they are always trying to improve their roster and would explore every available option to do so. Still, it seems unlikely Green Bay was truly interested, especially considering the compensation they’d have to give up.

That would make little sense for the club. Not after seeing Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams light it up in the month of October. So despite Bell’s immense talent, Gutekunst apparently wasn’t desperate to add talent at the position.

