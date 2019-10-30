Packers’ Aaron Jones earns honor for big game at Kansas City

For the third time in four weeks the Green Bay Packers have the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.

The NFL announced Wednesday that running back Aaron Jones had won the award for his efforts against Kansas City in Week 8. The third-year back had 226 total yards, including 159 yards receiving in the 31-24 win over the Chiefs.

Advertisement

It’s the second time Jones won the award this season. It comes a week after quarterback Aaron Rodgers pulled in the honor.

Jones’ performance on Sunday night was historic. His receiving yards were the most by a running back in franchise history since 1942, while his total yards were the fourth-most in team history.

The UTEP product is now on pace for 932 yards rushing, 710 yards receiving and a total of 22 touchdowns.

Jones’ efforts have helped the Packers to a 7-1 record. They’ll head to Los Angeles on Sunday to face the Chargers.

Related

Comments

comments