Kick time set for Wisconsin-Iowa game

The kick time for a defacto Big Ten West elimination game has been set.

Wisconsin announced Monday morning that its home game against Iowa on Nov. 9 will get underway at 3 p.m.

The Badgers and Hawkeyes are both on a bye this week, so their meeting next Saturday will feature two 6-2 teams that are still in the race for the division. Each trails unbeaten Minnesota by two games with four games to go, but the Gophers final stretch includes games against undefeated Penn State, Iowa and Wisconsin.

Coach Paul Chryst is 3-1 against Iowa as a head coach, including a 28-17 win in Iowa City last year.

