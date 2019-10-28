Bucks pull away from Cleveland for 129-112 win

Milwaukee used a big fourth quarter to pull away from Cleveland Monday night for a 129-112 win.

The Cavaliers used an 11-5 run to open the final period to pull within 96-91. But the Bucks outscored them 33 to 21 the rest of the way to improve to 2-1 on the year.

Forward Khris Middleton led the way for Milwaukee with 21 points and eight rebounds, while guards George Hill and Pat Connaughton combined for 36 points of the bench.

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo had 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Cleveland was paced by Colin Sexton’s 18 points, while Tristan Thompson had 17 points and 13 rebounds.

The Bucks will now hit the road for a pair of games starting with a trip to Boston to face the Celtics on Wednesday.

