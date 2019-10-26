Bucks blow big lead, fall to Miami

Milwaukee blew a huge second-half lead to Miami and lost 131-126 in overtime Saturday afternoon at Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks led by as many as 21 in the third quarter and 11 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Heat went on a 25-12 run to open the final period and took a 107-105 lead. They’d eventually go up 117-108 lead before Milwaukee made a run of its own. It was capped by Giannis Antetokounmpo tipping in a Khris Middleton 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.

That would be the last big play out of the reigning NBA MVP, as he fouled out with the game tied at 123. It was the second straight game he had fouled out and the first time in his career he had done so in back-to-back games.

Unlike two nights earlier against Houston, Milwaukee was unable to flourish without its star. The Bucks scored just three points the rest of the way and fell to 1-1 on the year.

Antetokounmpo scored 30 points, grabbed 17 rebounds and had nine assists, coming up just short of another triple double.

Khris Middleton added 25 points, while Kyler Korver had 14 off the bench.

The Heat were paced by Goran Dragic’s 25 points. Milwaukee native Tyler Herro had 14 points in his return to Wisconsin.

The Bucks will host Cleveland on Monday.

