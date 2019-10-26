(3) Ohio State 38, (13) Wisconsin 7: 2-minute drill

COLUMBUS — No. 3 Ohio State scored touchdowns on four straight possessions in the second half to blow open a close game on its way to a 38-7 win over No. 13 Wisconsin on Saturday.

Wisconsin Game Balls

Advertisement

Offense: AJ Taylor

Highlights were few and far between for Wisconsin, but the senior wide receiver had one. Trailing 10-0, quarterback Jack Coan gave Taylor a chance on a deep ball and the two hooked up on a 26-yard touchdown. It was Taylor’s first touchdown of the year and it gave the Badgers life, even if it didn’t last very long.

Defense: Zack Baun

In a first half where the Badgers held Ohio State to just 10 points, Baun played a big role. He ended up with 10 tackles, including five before the break. In a four play stretch in the second quarter, the senior had a sack, a quarterback hurry, and a tackle for a 1-yard gain.

Special Teams: Alex Smith

The redshirt freshman made the second-biggest play of the game for the Badgers. Following a three-and-out at the start of the second half, the Smith came off the edge on a punt and got just enough of the ball to deflect it. The Badgers took over at Ohio State’s 30-yard line and scored their lone touchdown two plays later.

Best tweets

Final in Columbus Rain | 38 Wisconsin | 7 — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 26, 2019

Best video

Best quotes

Paul Chryst on his team bouncing back after this loss:

“This group will rally. I like this group a ton. I still do. No one said it would be easy. It never is, but we’ll come out of this thing. There’s a lot of substance in that locker room.”

Center Tyler Biadasz on whether they’ll be able to close strong in the final four games:

“I have no doubt with my guys. I’ll take my guys over anybody. That’s not a question for me. I’m going with my guys and I’m confident with them that we’re going to do it.”

Baun on their first-half performance:

“At that point, we’d done good enough to win the game. It kept our chances high. The halftime feeling wasn’t defeat (and) weren’t mad we had (given up) 10 points. We were feeling pretty going going into halftime.”

Tackle Cole Van Lanen on all the sacks and pressure given up:

“It’s hard. Some plays we have (Ohio State DE) Chase Young on a tight end. Things like that. But we also have passes where we’re setting aggressively because they are supposed to be quick throws. but then people aren’t open and he has to hold the ball. It is what it is. It’s a combination of a lot of things.”

In Case You Missed It

— Wisconsin went to the wildcat for three plays with wide receiver Aron Cruickshank serving as the quarterback. The sophomore carried twice for 28 yards, with running back Jonathan Taylor getting two yards on the other effort.

— After not playing at all due to injury last week, Jason Erdmann starting at right guard and played the entire game.

— True freshman Keeanu Benton started at nose tackle and played significant snaps. He finished with three tackles, including his first career sack.

— Defensive end Garrett Rand did not make the trip to Ohio State. He was listed as questionable with a head injury. Redshirt sophomore Matt Henningsen started in his place.

— Taylor had just 52 yards on 20 carries, but it was enough to move into into second place on Wisconsin’s all-time rushing list. The junior now has 5,180 yards, passing Montee Ball’s 5,140 yards. Only Ron Dayne (7,125 yards) has more than Taylor in UW history.

Inside the Numbers

0 — That’s how many touchdowns Taylor had on Saturday, the first time he didn’t score this year.

2016 — That’s the last time Wisconsin lost back-to-back games before losing to Illinois and Ohio State this year.

7 — That’s how many time Wisconsin has lost to Ohio State in a row. That’s the longest streak in the series since the Buckeyes won 21 straight between 1960 and 1980.

191 — That’s how many yards Wisconsin had. It’s the fewest in a game since putting up 159 in a loss at Michigan in 2016.

64.3 — That was Ohio State’s third-down percentage for the game. Wisconsin came in allowing teams to convert just 16.1-percent of the time.

9.1 — That’s JK Dobbins’ per carry average against Wisconsin in his career after he carried 20 times for 163 yards and two touchdowns. He’s now got 337 yards in two games against the Badgers.

4 — That’s how many sacks Chase Young had for Ohio State — it tied a school record. He also had two forced fumbles. Here was Van Lanen’s take on Young:

“Yeah, the tape doesn’t lie. He’s an absolute monster of an athlete and that’s what showed today. I had, in my mind, steps I wanted to take depending on help I had because I wanted to take the outside away from him. I thought I did a decent job of that. Sometimes the help wasn’t there. It is what it is. I’m just hoping we do what we need to do and we get another chance to go against him.”

What’s Next

Wisconsin (6-2, 3-2) will get a bye week before hosting Iowa (6-2, 3-2) on Nov. 9.

Related

Comments

comments