Injury update: Packers list Davante Adams as doubtful for Sunday’s game

Green Bay could have Davante Adams on Sunday night against Kansas City but it’s unlikely.

The Packers listed the wide receiver as doubtful on the injury report released Friday. Coach Matt LaFleur said if Adams isn’t ready, he won’t go.

Advertisement

“We’re never going to put a guy at further risk,” LaFleur said. “If the doctors are saying no, there’s a reason they’re saying no. Sometimes you have to protect these guys from themselves because they are competitors by nature. I’d say the majority, if not everyone of these guys, wants to be out there, but sometimes you have to make decisions that are in the best interest long term.”

Other than Adams, the Packers are in OK shape injury wise at this point in the season. Safety Darnell Savage practiced all week and is listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

Center Corey Linsley missed practice on Thursday but was a limited participant on Friday. He is also listed as questionable.

The team lists tight end Robert Tonyan as doubtful with a hip injury. He’s missed the last two weeks.

On the other side, the Chiefs are really hurting. Coach Andy Reid ruled out reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes. He dislocated his kneecap last Thursday, but did practice some this week. Backup Matt Moore will get the start, his first since 2017 with the Miami Dolphins.

"He just wasn't ready. He needs a little bit of time here." — Andy Reid on Pat Mahomes — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) October 25, 2019

Kansas City will also be without starting left tackle Eric Fisher, defensive end Frank Clark, nose tackle Chris Jones and cornerback Kendall Fuller.

Related

Comments

comments