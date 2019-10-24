Giannis with a triple-double, Bucks beat Houston 117-111 in season opener

Milwaukee overcame a 16-point second-half deficit to beat Houston 117-111 Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.

The Bucks got outplayed for much of the first half, but outscored the Rockets by five in the third quarter to put themselves in position to dominate the fourth quarter. That’s exactly what they did.

Advertisement

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo scored eight of his game-high 30 points in a 13-3 run to open the final period that gave Milwaukee a 91-90 lead. Houston answered with a quick 5-0 run before the Bucks regrouped and saw Khris Middleton drill a 3-pointer with 6:34 to give them a lead they would not surrender.

The most impressive aspect of holding the lead was that Antetokounmpo fouled out with 5:18 left. With him not on the floor, the Bucks turned to Brook Lopez and Ersan Ilyasova for their offense. The duo had 10 of Milwaukee’s final 16 points.

Before leaving, Antetokounmpo put on a show. He finished with a triple-double, getting 30 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. He became the first Bucks player with a triple-double in a season opener.

That effort was backed up by Wes Matthews’ 14 points and getting 13 from Ilyasova.

Milwaukee’s defense largely put the clamps on Houston’s two former MVPs. Russell Westbrook had 24 points in his Rockets debut but it took him 17 shots to get it, while James Harden was just 2-for-13 from the floor, getting nearly of all his 19 points at the free throw line.

The win was the Bucks third-straight in season openers. Milwaukee will now head back home to face Miami on Saturday.

Related

Comments

comments