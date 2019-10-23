LaFleur: WR Davante Adams could be game-time decision vs Kansas City

Davante Adams was back on the practice field Wednesday but only for a short time.

The Green Bay Packers wide receiver went through pre-practice stretching for the first time since injuring his toe Sept. 26 against Philadelphia. He then went inside the Don Hutson Center, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

Advertisement

“I think it could go right up to game time to be truthful,” coach Matt LaFleur said when asked about the chances Adams could play on Sunday at Kansas City. “I’m not quite sure where we’re at right there with him right now.”

Adams has missed the last three games with the toe injury.

WR Davante Adams took part in warmups for the first time since injuring his toe. But that was it. S Darnell Savage (ankle) and TE Robert Tonyan (hip) were back practicing. Aaron Rodgers, Bryan Bulaga, Jimmy Graham and Tramon Williams appear to be on vet rest. pic.twitter.com/UKVgfFjweG — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) October 23, 2019

Meanwhile, the good news on the injury front was the return of safety Darnell Savage. Though it was a light practice with no pads, Savage was going through drills and appears close to returning. The rookie has missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

As for Kansas City, there was a surprise at practice: Patrick Mahomes. The reigning NFL MVP suffered a dislocated knee last Thursday in a win over the Denver Broncos. It was thought that the quarterback would definitely miss the game against the Packers and likely a few more weeks. But coach Andy Reid didn’t rule him out for Sunday and he was on the field taking snaps in practice Wednesday.

“I think you always have to prepare the quarterback, especially when he’s out there practicing,” LaFleur said. “But there’s so much to prepare for when you look at their offense. They’ve got explosive playmakers all over the field.”

If Mahomes doesn’t play, backup Matt Moore would get the start against Green Bay.

Related

Comments

comments