Giannis: An underperforming season would make it more difficult to re-sign

Giannis Antetokounmpo said earlier in October he would not be talking about the potential contract extension he could sign next summer, but the reigning NBA MVP did talk about it to a Harvard professor in the spring.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar told Harvard Business School professor Anita Elberse that how the team performs this season could impact whether he resigns with them.

“I want the Bucks to build a winning culture,” Giannis is quoted as saying. “So far, we have been doing great, and, if this lasts, there’s no other place I want to be. But if we’re underperforming in the NBA next year, deciding whether to sign becomes a lot more difficult.”

Giannis is eligible for the supermax extension in the summer of 2020 and the Bucks have already said they will offer it to him. In fact, the team got fined by the NBA for even talking about it. If he doesn’t sign, he would become a free agent in the summer of 2021.

A first-round pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, Antetokounmpo has become one of the best players in the world and took his game to the next level last season. He averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game as Milwaukee posted the best record in the NBA and he was named MVP.

In the playoffs, the 24-year-old helped the Bucks to their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2001 before losing in six games to the eventual NBA champion Toronto Raptors.

Milwaukee will open the 2019-20 season on Thursday night in Houston.

