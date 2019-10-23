Christian Yelich named Hank Aaron Award winner

Christian Yelich was the best offensive player in the National League for 2019.

That became a fact Wednesday when the Milwaukee Brewers outfielder was announced as the Hank Aaron Award winner. It goes to top offensive player in each league. Anaheim Angels outfielder Mike Trout won the award in the American League.

It was the second straight year that Yelich won and he did it in impressive fashion. He led the NL in batting average (.329), on-base percentage (.429), slugging percentage (.671) and OPS (1.100). The 27-year-old missed the final three weeks of the season after fracturing his kneecap. He still finished fourth in home runs (44) and third in stolen bases (30), while ranking inside the top-15 in RBI (97).

The award was first handed out in 1999 and Yelich is the first Brewers player to win the award twice. Former first baseman Prince Fielder won it in 2007. He’s one of 11 players to win the award multiple times and just the fifth player to win it in back-to-back years.

