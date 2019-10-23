Aaron Rodgers named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Off the best statistical performance of his career, Aaron Rodgers was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback threw for 429 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-24 win over the Oakland Raiders. He added another touchdown on the ground and finished with a perfect 158.3 passer rating. It’s the first time in team history a quarterback had accomplished that.

Rodgers’ efforts helped the Packers improve to 6-1, matching their win total for all of last season. It also pushed him to the top of the NFL MVP conversation. The 35-year-old is now listed as the favorite to win the award at 5/2. Rodgers has won two MVP awards in his career — 2011 and 2014.

This is the 17th time Rodgers has won player of the week honors, which is a franchise record.

The Packers will hit the road this Sunday to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

