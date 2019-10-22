The Camp: Oct. 21, 2019

On this week’s episode of The Camp, Zach Heilprin and Jesse Temple try and figure out what happened in the disaster against Illinois, debate whether Wisconsin’s playoff hopes are done, talk about if the Badgers have a chance against Ohio State and answer your Twitter questions.

5:26 — The stat sheet makes you ask the question…how the hell did Wisconsin lose this game?

6:39 — Red zone woes

13:56 — All those shotgun/pistol looks…what gives?

22:21 — The loss to Illinois makes it hard to believe Wisconsin has a chance against Ohio State

28:41 — A one-loss Wisconsin team can make the playoff?

38:26 — Twitter questions

