Badgers dominate No. 3 Minnesota-Duluth.

Wisconsin Badgers Men’s hockey dominated two time defending national champion Minnesota-Duluth on Friday night, winning by a score of 6-2 in their home opener Friday night at the Kohl Center.

The Badgers got on the board less than a minute into the game when Cole Caufield buried a goal on a beautiful pass from Linus Weissbach. Almost immediately after Wisconsin scored, both teams engaged in a scuffle that resulted in Duluth getting major penalty and the Badgers getting two minor penalties that created a four on three scenario in which Duluth scored quickly to tie the game. Duluth was also able to tally another goal later in the period on a power play to take a 2-1 lead. Towards the end of the first period Hunter Lellig of Duluth was handed a checking from behind major penalty and Louie Roehl was given a delay of game penalty for sitting on the puck while play was going on. This gave Wisconsin a five on three power play that they were able to score on to tie the game heading into the first intermission. Weissbach scored the game tying goal with assists going to freshman Alex Turcotte and captain Wyatt Kalynuk.

The second period of play began with Wisconsin on the power play but they were unable to take advantage of the situation. Play was fairly even until the Badgers were able to capitalize on a very unselfish play by Ty Pelton-Bice as he magnificently set up Owen Lindmark on what would eventually become the game winning goal. At the end of play in the second period Wisconsin held the 3-2 lead.

Wisconsin ended up dominating the third period as they tallied three more goals, one each from Tarek Baker, Lindmark, and Caufield. The goal scored by Lindmark was the Badgers third shorthanded goal of the season, surpassing the mark of two that they had all of last year. Turcotte ended the game with three assists. Wisconsin goalie Daniel Lebedeff had his best performance on the young season with 26 saves on 28 total shots.

The two teams will face each other again tomorrow night as Wisconsin looks for a sweep in their first home series. Face-off is at 7 P.M.

